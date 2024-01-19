Thursday night basketball update

By Luke Brankley

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to play the Broadwater Lady Vikings on Thursday night. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 58 to 42. The Lady Warriors improve to 6-4 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to play Crisfield. The Lady Vikings fall to 6-6 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they play Gateway Christian.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies basketball team defeated the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Thursday night 50 to 36. The Lady Ponies improve to 4-4 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday as they host the Arcadia Lady Firebirds. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-9 on the season and will be in action next Tuesday as they host the Lady Warriors from Nandua.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds basketball team fell to Denbigh Baptist on Thursday night 19 to 7. The Lady Firebirds fall to 2-7 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday as they travel to play the Chincoteague Lady Ponies.

Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets basketball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies on Thursday night 82 to 70. The Yellow Jackets improve to 9-4 on the season and will be in action again next Tuesday as they host the Nandua Warriors. The Ponies fall to 5-5 on the season and will be in action again as they host the Arcadia Firebirds next Tuesday.