Thursday night basketball update

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Norfolk Christian on Thursday night. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 65 to 63. The Firebirds improve to 5-4 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Poquoson.

The Chincoteague Ponies defeated Holly Grove 75 to 38. The Ponies improve to 5-3 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to Wicomico High school.

Girls Basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds fell to Norfolk Christian 75 to 5. The Lady Firebirds fall to 2-5 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Bruton.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies topped Holly Grove 29 to 13. The Lady Ponies improve to 4-3 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday at Wicomico High School.