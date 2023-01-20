Boys’ Basketball

The Nandua Warriors hosted the Crisfield Crabbers on Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 78 to 33. The Warriors improve to 8-4 on the season and will be action again on Tuesday as they host Northampton.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to play Isle of Wight on Thursday and won 76 to 57. The Vikings improve to 2-6 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Denbigh Baptist.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated the Chincoteague Ponies on Thursday 94 to 46. The Yellow Jackets move to 10-4 on the season and will play again on Saturday at Rappahannock. The Ponies fall to 6-4 on the season and will play again on Tuesday as they travel to Arcadia.

Girls’ Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated the Crisfield Crabbers 40 to 16. The Lady Warriors improve to 7-5 on the season and will host the Northampton on Tuesday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell to Isle Of Wight 38 to 24. The Lady Vikings fall to 6-3 on the season and will be in action again Friday as they host Denbigh Baptist.