Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team traveled to play Gateway Christian on Thursday. The Vikings won the game by a score of 44 to 27. The Vikings were led by Malik Battle with 23 points. The Vikings improve to 1-2 on the season and will be in action again Monday At Portsmouth Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team defeated King & Queen on Thursday 87 to 29. Brayden Justice lead the Yellow Jackets with 28 points. The Yellow Jackets improve to 4-3 on the season and will play at Windsor tonight.

The Chincoteague Ponies boys basketball team played Holly Grove Thursday and won 68 to 49. Jordan Harper had 22 points and Jake Harper had 20 points. The Ponies improve to 4-3 on the season.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team also defeated Gateway Christian on Thursday 45 to 10. The Vikings were led by Taylor Leland with 19 points. The Lady Vikings improve to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again Monday At Portsmouth Christian.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets basketball team played King & Queen on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 48 to 33.