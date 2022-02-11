Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team defeated Holly Grove 66 to 33. The Vikings moved to 12-5 on the season. The Vikings will be in action again tonight as they travel to play Stonebridge.

The Arcadia Firebirds were victorious over the Chincoteague Ponies Thursday evening by a score of 63 to 54. The Firebirds move to 7-9 on the season. The Ponies and Firebirds will meet again tonight.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Nandua Warriors tonight. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 80 to 63. The Yellow Jackets move to 12-4 on the season. The Warriors fall to 5-10 on the season.

Girls Basketball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies host the Lady Firebirds last night. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 39 to 37. The Lady Ponies move to 9-2 on the season. The Lady Ponies and Lady Firebirds will meet again tonight.

The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets 46 to 24 last night. The Lady Warriors move to 6-8 on the season. The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Monday as they travel to play Stephen Decatur.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to play Holly Grove last night. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 25 to 18. The Lady Vikings fall to 7-4 on the season. The Lady Vikings will travel to play Stonebridge tonight.

