Thursday night basketball recap

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to face the Chincoteague Ponies and earned a 76–74 victory. With the win, Arcadia improved to 13–7 on the season and will return to action Tuesday with a road game at Northampton.

The Ponies fell to 8–7 on the season and will also return to action Tuesday as they host Nandua.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Nandua on Thursday and secured an 80–59 win. Northampton improved to 11–6 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Arcadia.

The Nandua Warriors fell to 1–17 on the season and will return to action Tuesday with a road game at Chincoteague.

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Atlantic Shores on Thursday but fell by a score of 71–35. The Vikings drop to 3–11 on the season and will return to action Friday as they travel to Hampton Christian Academy.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Atlantic Shores on Thursday and earned a 29–22 victory. With the win, Broadwater improved to 9–6 on the season and will return to action Friday with a road game at Hampton Christian Academy.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to face the Chincoteague Lady Ponies and picked up a 48–14 win. Arcadia improved to 14–4 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Northampton.

The Lady Ponies fell to 1–13 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Nandua.

The Nandua Lady Warriors hosted the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday and earned a 45–41 victory. The win improved Nandua to 3–9 on the season. The Lady Warriors will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Chincoteague.