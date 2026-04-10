Thursday night baseball scores

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team traveled to Holly Grove on Thursday afternoon and won by a score of 14–2. Lela Lusk got the start on the mound and earned the win.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors recorded 12 hits. Amirrah Church went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Jocelyn Vasquez went 2-for-5, and Madison Annis went a perfect 4-for-4.

Nandua improves to 4–5 on the season and will return to action Monday as they travel to Mathews.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Stonebridge on Thursday afternoon in a doubleheader, splitting the games. The Vikings lost Game 1, 5–0, but rebounded to win Game 2 by a score of 14–5.

In Game 1, Eli Destro got the start and took the loss. Offensively, the Vikings managed just one hit, recorded by Aiden Fuller.

In Game 2, Izid Tountas got the start on the mound and earned the win. The Vikings had 12 hits, led by Cohen Kellam, who went 4-for-4 with a double. Eli Destro and Brody Hall each went 2-for-3.

Broadwater improves to 4–2 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Atlantic Shores.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to Holly Grove on Thursday and lost 10–7. Orion Loredo got the start and took the loss, with Kaiden Stokes coming on in relief.

Offensively, the Warriors had 10 hits. Loredo went 3-for-5 with a double, Jordan Snead went 2-for-4, and Lucas Stodghill went 2-for-3 with a double.

Nandua falls to 4–3 on the season and will return to action Monday at Mathews.