Thursday night baseball and softball update

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play Norfolk Academy on Thursday afternoon and won 19 to 8 after scoring scored 13 runs in the 6th inning for the win. Brianna Montross got the start on the mound and pitched 3 innings giving up 2 runs on 0 hits. Kaylee Shreaves came in relief and got the win for the Lady Firebirds. Shreaves gave up 1 run on 4 hits. Offensively, Kyli Hewett went 3-5 with a double, Olivia Lynch went 2-5, and Brianna Montross went 2-3.

The Lady Firebirds move to 1-1 on the season and will host Salisbury Christian on Friday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings defeated Portsmouth Christian on Thursday 21 to 1. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and pitched 5 innings giving up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 11 batters. Offensively, Kasey Ford went 3-3 with 2 rbi’s and Adrianna Holloway went 2-3 with a double and home run with 3 rbi’s.

The Lady Vikings move to 3-1 on the season and will play again on April 4th at home vs Nandua.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies beat Holly Grove on Thursday afternoon 15 to 2. Alex McComb got the start for the Ponies and pitched 3 innings in the win. McComb gave up 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 8 batters. Katie McPherson pitched 2 innings in relief and gave up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 13 hits in the game. McComb went 3-3 with 2 doubles and a home run with 8 rbi’s. Lilly Mathews went 3-4 with a double, Carmela Rosanova, and Sara Godwin went 2-4 in the game.

The Lady Ponies improved to 1-1 on the season and will be in action again next Friday at Wicomico High School.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings also topped Portsmouth Christian on Thursday afternoon 5 to 0. Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and went 6 innings. Ames gave up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 10 batters. Offensively, the Vikings had 8 hits in the game. Rufus Abbott went 2-2 with a double. Logan Hickman and Olsen Pruitt went 2-3 in the game.

The Vikings improve to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on April 4th as they host Nandua.

The Chincoteague Ponies defeated Holly Grove on Thursday afternoon 4 to 1. Landon Easton got the start on the mound for the Ponies and the win. Easton pitched 2 1/3 innings while giving up 1 run on 2 hits. Easton was relieved by Kent Reed. Reed pitched 3 2/3 innings while giving up 0 runs. Offensively, the Ponies had 4 hits in the game. Kent Reed went 2-2 at the plate. Marcello Rosanova went 1-1 with a double and Alex Barley went 1-3 with a double.

The Ponies moved to 1-1 on the season.

The Arcadia Firebirds fell to Norfolk Academy on Thursday afternoon 17 to 12. Zach Giddens got the start on the mound and the loss. Offensively, the Firebirds had 6 hits in the game. Dalton Barnes and Nathan Barnes each hit a home run in the game.

The Firebirds fall to 0-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Salisbury Christian.