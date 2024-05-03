Thursday night baseball and softball update

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Arcadia on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 9 to 0. Alex McComb got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 7 innings giving up 0 runs on 2 hits while striking out 17 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 11 hits in the game. McComb went 3-4 with 2 doubles, Sara Godwin went 3-5 with a double, and Aubrey Rolleston went 2-3 at the plate. The Lady Ponies improve to 11-2 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host the Nandua Warriors. Brianna Montross got the start and lost for the Lady Firebirds. Montross pitched 7 innings giving up 9 runs, 6 earned, on 11 hits while striking out 7 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 2 hits in the game. Brianna Montross and Kaylee Shreaves each had a hit in the game. The Lady Firebirds fall to 4-9 on the season and will return to action next Thursday as they travel to play Nandua.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team defeated Atlantic Shores 10 to 5. Ramsey Revelle pitched 7 innings giving up 5 runs, 3 earned, on 10 hits while striking out 7 batters. The Lady Vikings had 14 hits in the game. Adrianna Holloway went 4-4 with 2 home runs and 4 rbi’s. Neiley Guinan went 4-4 at the plate. Kacey Ford went 3-4 with a double and Tatum Watson went 2-3 with a double. The Lady Vikings improve to 13-4 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they travel to Greenbrier Christian.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team beat the Chincoteague Ponies 12 to 3. Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings giving up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 7 batters. BJ White pitched in relief for 1 2/3 innings. He gave up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 3 batters. Waylon Watson pitched the final 1 2/3 innings giving up 1 run while striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 6 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes went 2-3 with a double and home run with 2 rbi’s. The Firebirds improve to 10-3 on the season and will return to action again on Tuesday as they host the Northampton Yellow Jackets. Offensively, the Ponies had 4 hits in the game. Izid Tountas, John Holloway, Alex Barley and Austin Adams each had a hit. The Ponies fall to 3-9 on the season and return to action on Monday as they host Wicomico.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated Northampton 10 to 3. RJ Guy started on the mound and got the win. Guy pitched 3 innings giving up 1 run, 0 earned, on 1 hit while striking out 4 batters. Hayden Williams pitched 2/3 of an inning giving up 2 runs on 0 hits and stuck out 2 batters. Tyler Clark pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up 0 runs while striking out 3 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 7 hits in the game. Martin Savage went 2-4 with a home run and Aiden McIntyre went 2-4 with a home run. The Warriors improve to 14-2 on the season and return to action again on Tuesday as they travel to Chincoteague. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-8 on the season and return to action again on Friday as they host Mathews.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell at Atlantic Shores 10 to 0. Derek Boyle got the start on the mound and the loss. Quinn Ames got the sole Viking hit in the game. The Vikings fall to 8-11 on the season and returns to action on Monday as they travel to Greenbrier Christian.