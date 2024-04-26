Thursday night baseball and softball scores

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Nandua to play the Lady Warriors on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 7 to 2. The Lady Ponies improve to 9-2 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 5-4 on the season. Alex McComb got the start and the win on the mound for the Lady Ponies. She pitched a complete game giving up 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits while striking out 15 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 7 hits in the game. Sara Godwin went 2-4 and Alex McComb went 2-3 to lead the Lady Ponies attack.

Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound for the Lady Warriors and the loss. Hintz pitched 7 innings giving up 7 runs, 1 earned, on 7 hits while striking out 7 batters. The Lady Warriors return to action again on Tuesday as they travel to play the Arcadia Firebirds.

Baseball