Thursday night baseball and softball scores

Softball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Nandua to play the Lady Warriors on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 7 to 2. The Lady Ponies improve to 9-2 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 5-4 on the season. Alex McComb got the start and the win on the mound for the Lady Ponies. She pitched a complete game giving up 2 runs, 1 earned, on 3 hits while striking out 15 batters. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 7 hits in the game. Sara Godwin went 2-4 and Alex McComb went 2-3 to lead the Lady Ponies attack.
Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound for the Lady Warriors and the loss. Hintz pitched 7 innings giving up 7 runs, 1 earned, on 7 hits while striking out 7 batters. The Lady Warriors return to action again on Tuesday as they travel to play the Arcadia Firebirds.
Baseball
The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team defeated Northampton on Thursday afternoon 12 to 0. Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. Barnes pitched 5 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 10 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds had 7 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes went 2-3 at the plate with a homerun. Aiden Fuller and Dalton Barnes each had doubles in the game. The Firebirds improve to 8-3 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday as they host the Nandua Warriors.
Brock Leland got the start and lost on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. Leland gave up 5 runs, 4 earned, on 2 hits while striking out 2 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had 1 hit in the game. Tanner Feltes went 1-2 with a double. The Yellow Jackets fall to 2-6 on the season and will return to action again on Thursday as they host the Nandua Warriors.
The Nandua Warriors improved to 13-1 on the season after defeating the Chincoteague Ponies 15-7 on Thursday afternoon. RJ Guy got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors. He pitched 5 2/3 innings giving up 6 runs, 4 earned, on 5 hits while striking out 3 batters. Offensively, the Warriors had 11 hits. Martin Savage went 2-4 with a double, Isaac Stodghill went 2-5, Greggory Lessard went 2-4, and Grayson Ford went 2-2. The Warriors return to action on Tuesday as they travel to play Arcadia.
Alex Barley got the start for the Ponies and got the loss. Barley pitched 3 innings giving up 5 runs, 3 earned, on 3 hits while striking out 1 batter. The Ponies had 7 hits in the game. Marcello Rosanova went 2-3 with a double and 3 rbis to lead the Ponies offense. The Ponies will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Crisfield.
The Ponies fall to 2-7 on the season.