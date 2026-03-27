Thursday night baseball and softball recap

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team traveled to Easton on Thursday afternoon and lost by a score of 3–0. Ryann Giddins got the start on the mound and took the loss. She pitched six innings, striking out 14 batters while allowing three hits.

The Lady Firebirds recorded three hits in the game, with Brinlee Kauthen, Megan Montross, and Kinsley Palmer each collecting one. Arcadia falls to 2–1 on the season and will return to action Friday at Hopewell.

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball team hosted Peninsula Catholic on Thursday afternoon and lost by a score of 12–1. Thomas Mason got the start on the mound and took the loss.

The Yellow Jackets recorded five hits in the game, with Trent Ferebee and Hayden Seay each collecting two. Northampton falls to 1–1 on the season and will return to action Monday as they travel to Franklin.