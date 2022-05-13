Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team played the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 10-0. Tyler Greene got the start on the mound and the win. Greene pitched 5 innings and didn’t give up a hit. He struck out 6 batters. Offensively the Warriors were led by Isaac Stodghill and Tyler Greene with 2 hits apiece. Stodgill also had 3 RBI’s. The Warriors move to 14-2 on the season.

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets 10-0. Wyatt Revell started on the mound and got the win for the Ponies. Revell pitched 5 innings giving up 5 hits while striking out 6 batters. Charles Chapman got the start and the loss for the Yellow Jackets. Offensively the Ponies were led by Wyatt Revell, Marcella Rosanova, and Kent Reed who all had 3 hits apiece. The Ponies move to 4-8 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 3-11.

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds topped the Nandua Lady Warriors 12 to 4. Sydney Jester got the start and the win for the Lady Firebirds. Jester pitched all 7 innings and gave up 4 runs while giving up 9 hits and striking out 5 batters. Reghan Hintz took the loss for the Lady Warriors. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Jayda Tull who went 3-4 at the plate. Bella Williams also went 2-5 at the plate with a home run. The Lady Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe, Haylie Justice and Kylie Killmon with 2 hits apiece. The Lady Firebirds move to 8-5 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 8-7 on the season.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies beat the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets 15 to 0. Alex McComb pitched all 5 innings and gave up no hits or runs as she struck out 9 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Alex McComb who went 4-4 at the plate. Jillian Spence pitched for the Yellow Jackets and got the lost. The Lady Ponies improve to 13-0 on the season and the Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 7-8.

The 3 seed Broadwater Lady Vikings upset the 2 seeded Portsmouth Christian on Thursday 17 to 5 in the semi-finals of the Metro Conference Tournament. Ramsey Revelle got the start and the win for the Lady Vikings. Revelle pitched 7 innings giving up 5 runs on 14 hits and struck out 9 batters. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Revelle who went 4-4 with 2 doubles. Chloe Hall, Taylor Leland, Suzanna Long, and Harlin Johnson each had 3 hits apiece. Long had 6 RBI’s with a home run and Hall had a double and a triple. Broadwater Academy travels to Atlantic Shores today for the championship game at 4:30 PM, weather permitting.

