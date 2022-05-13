Baseball
The Nandua Warriors baseball team played the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday.  The Warriors won the game by a score of 10-0.  Tyler Greene got the start on the mound and the win.  Greene pitched 5 innings and didn’t give up a hit. He struck out 6 batters.  Offensively the Warriors were led by Isaac Stodghill and Tyler Greene with 2 hits apiece.  Stodgill also had 3 RBI’s.  The Warriors move to 14-2 on the season.   

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets 10-0.  Wyatt Revell started on the mound and got the win for the Ponies.  Revell pitched 5 innings giving up 5 hits while striking out 6 batters.  Charles Chapman got the start and the loss for the Yellow Jackets.  Offensively the Ponies were led by Wyatt Revell, Marcella Rosanova, and Kent Reed who all had 3 hits apiece.  The Ponies move to 4-8 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 3-11. 

Softball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds topped the Nandua Lady Warriors 12 to 4.  Sydney Jester got the start and the win for the Lady Firebirds.  Jester pitched all 7 innings and gave up 4 runs while giving up 9 hits and striking out 5 batters.  Reghan Hintz took the loss for the Lady Warriors.  Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Jayda Tull who went 3-4 at the plate.   Bella Williams also went 2-5 at the plate with a home run.  The Lady Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe, Haylie Justice and Kylie Killmon with 2 hits apiece.  The Lady Firebirds move to 8-5 on the season and the Lady Warriors fall to 8-7 on the season. 

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies beat the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets 15 to 0.  Alex McComb pitched all 5 innings and gave up no hits or runs as she struck out 9 batters.  Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Alex McComb who went 4-4 at the plate.  Jillian Spence pitched for the Yellow Jackets and got the lost.  The Lady Ponies improve to 13-0 on the season and the Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 7-8. 

The 3 seed Broadwater Lady Vikings upset the 2 seeded Portsmouth Christian on Thursday 17 to 5 in the semi-finals of the Metro Conference Tournament.  Ramsey Revelle got the start and the win for the Lady Vikings.  Revelle pitched 7 innings giving up 5 runs on 14 hits and struck out 9 batters.  Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Revelle who went 4-4 with 2 doubles.  Chloe Hall, Taylor Leland, Suzanna Long, and Harlin Johnson each had 3 hits apiece.  Long had 6 RBI’s with a home run and Hall had a double and a triple.  Broadwater Academy travels to Atlantic Shores today for the championship game at 4:30 PM, weather permitting.

.