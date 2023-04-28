Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies edged the Nandua Lady Warriors on Thursday of 2 to 1. The Lady Ponies won in the bottom of the ninth inning when Alex McComb singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 8 hits in the game. The Lady Ponies were led by Alex McComb who went 3-5 with a double. Sara Godwin went 2-4 at the plate. Also collecting hits for the Lady Ponies were Allie Bell, Lilly Matthews, and Carmela Rosanova. The Lady Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Desiree Lecates Brown went 1-4 with a solo home run. Kathleen McAuliffe went 2-3 at the plate. Reghan Hintz and Kylie Killmon-Ford each had hits.

Alex McComb got the win and pitched a complete game for the Ponies. McComb gave up 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 17 batters. Reghan Hintz pitched 8 1/3 innings in the loss. Hintz gave up 2 runs on 8 hits while striking out 14 batters.

The Lady Ponies improved to 9-1 on the season and 1-1 in the district. The Ponies will play again on Tuesday as they travel to Northampton. The Lady Warriors fall to 4-7 on the season and 1-1 in the district. The Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated Crisfield in softball 24 to 0 to improve to 12-2 on the season.

The Lady Firebirds had 17 hits in the game. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds were led by Sydney Jester who went 4-4 with a home run and 7 rbi’s. Megan Montross, Brianna Montross, Haley Justis, and Olivia Lynch had multiple hits in the game.

Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and the win. Jester pitched 5 innings and gave up no runs on 1 hit, and struck out 7 batters.

The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play the Nandua Warriors.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings topped Holly Grove Christian 19 to 4. The Lady Vikings improved to 9-7 on the season with the win.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 9 hits in the game. Kasey Ford went 3-3 with 3 rbi’s. Also collecting hit for the Lady Vikings were Chloe Hall, Taylor Leland, Carly Clayton, Mollie Brown, Tatum Watson, and Sophia Gallivan

Ramsey Revelle pitched 5 innings and got the win, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 7 batters.

The Lady Vikings are scheduled to play Peninsula Catholic Friday, weather permitting.