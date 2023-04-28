Softball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies edged the Nandua Lady Warriors on Thursday of 2 to 1. The Lady Ponies won in the bottom of the ninth inning when Alex McComb singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 8 hits in the game. The Lady Ponies were led by Alex McComb who went 3-5 with a double. Sara Godwin went 2-4 at the plate. Also collecting hits for the Lady Ponies were Allie Bell, Lilly Matthews, and Carmela Rosanova. The Lady Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Desiree Lecates Brown went 1-4 with a solo home run. Kathleen McAuliffe went 2-3 at the plate. Reghan Hintz and Kylie Killmon-Ford each had hits.
Alex McComb got the win and pitched a complete game for the Ponies. McComb gave up 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 17 batters. Reghan Hintz pitched 8 1/3 innings in the loss. Hintz gave up 2 runs on 8 hits while striking out 14 batters.
The Lady Ponies improved to 9-1 on the season and 1-1 in the district. The Ponies will play again on Tuesday as they travel to Northampton. The Lady Warriors fall to 4-7 on the season and 1-1 in the district. The Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated Crisfield in softball 24 to 0 to improve to 12-2 on the season.
The Lady Firebirds had 17 hits in the game. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds were led by Sydney Jester who went 4-4 with a home run and 7 rbi’s. Megan Montross, Brianna Montross, Haley Justis, and Olivia Lynch had multiple hits in the game.
Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and the win. Jester pitched 5 innings and gave up no runs on 1 hit, and struck out 7 batters.
The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play the Nandua Warriors.
The Broadwater Lady Vikings topped Holly Grove Christian 19 to 4. The Lady Vikings improved to 9-7 on the season with the win.
Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 9 hits in the game. Kasey Ford went 3-3 with 3 rbi’s. Also collecting hit for the Lady Vikings were Chloe Hall, Taylor Leland, Carly Clayton, Mollie Brown, Tatum Watson, and Sophia Gallivan
Ramsey Revelle pitched 5 innings and got the win, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 7 batters.
The Lady Vikings are scheduled to play Peninsula Catholic Friday, weather permitting.
Baseball
The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Chincoteague on Thursday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 13 to 1. The Warriors improved to 4-7-1 on the season and the Ponies fell to 4-9 on the season.
Offensively, the Warriors were led by Isaac Stodghill who went 4-5 at the plate with 2 rbi’s. Martin Savage went 3-5 at the plate. Ripken Robbins, Brandon Smith, and Kaden Adamos each got 2 hits in the game. The Ponies were led by John Holloway and Alex Barley who each had 2 hits in the game.
Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in the game. He gave up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 5 batters. Ripken Robbins and Isaac Stoghill came in for relief. Kent Reed took the loss for the Ponies. Reed pitched 3/ 2/3 innings and gave up 4 runs on 6 hits while striking out 2 batters.
The Warriors will be in action again on Saturday as they host Northumberland. The Ponies will be in action again next Thursday as they travel to Arcadia.
The Arcadia Firebirds beat Crisfield 10 to 0. The Firebirds improve to 5-4-1 on the season.
Offensively, the Firebirds had 6 hits in the game. Brian White, Dylan Chesser, Dalton Barnes, Tyler Padgett, Aiden Fuller, and Daniel Merrit each had hits in the game.
Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. Barnes pitched 5 innings while giving up 0 runs on 2 hits while striking out 8 batters.
The Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Nandua.
The Broadwater Vikings defeated Holly Grove 12 to 2. The Vikings improved to 5-10 on the season.
Offensively, the Vikings had 5 hits in the game. Kolby Evans, Will Petka, Derek Boyle, Cohen Kellam, and Jake Haynes each had hits in the game.
Cohen Kellam got the start on the mound and the win. Kellam pitched 3 innings and gave up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 4 batters.
The Vikings will be in the action again on Friday as they host Peninsula Catholic weather permitting.