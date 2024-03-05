Three Yellow Jackets make All Region 1 A

Pictured above is the 2023-2024 Northampton Yellow Jackets Mens Basketball Team. Coston is #2, Washington #4 and Anderson #13.

Three Yellow Jackets received All-Region 1A accolades this week.

The Eastern Shore District Player of the Year Ronyell Coston was named to the All-Region 1A First Team, along with his fellow senior teamate Quayshawn Washington. Coston averaged 24.2 points per game in his senior season, along with 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Washington was 2nd in scoring for the Yellow Jackets, with 15.2 points per game this season. He lead Northampton in assists and steals, averaging 5.7 assists and 7 steals per game.

Winning 2nd Team honors was Junior Jalen Anderson. Anderson was the third leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets this season putting up 13.5 points per game.