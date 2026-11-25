Three members of Broadwater Academy’s varsity volleyball team have earned 2026 VISAA Division IV All-State honors following an impressive season that saw the Vikings finish as state runners-up.

Caroline Caison and Rylee Hall earned First Team All-State honors, while Miranda Smith was named Second Team All-State.

Sophomore setter Caroline Caison played an instrumental role in directing the Vikings’ offense, recording a team-high 508 assists and 81 service aces, along with 208 digs and 51 blocks. Caison also earned First Team All-Metro Conference honors for the second consecutive year.

Rylee Hall contributed both offensively and defensively throughout the season, recording 133 kills, a team-high 241 digs, 263 receptions and 45 service aces.

Sophomore Miranda Smith established herself as a dominant presence at the net, recording 131 kills and a team-high 110 blocks. Smith contributed 13 kills and eight blocks in the state semifinal victory over Fuqua.