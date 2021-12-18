The third and final leg of waterfowl hunting season begins today and will remain in through Sunday, January 30.

The daily bag limit for waterfowl hunters is up to 6 ducks per person with certain limitations on specific species. For Canadian Geese the limit remains at one per person per day.

Virginia Conservation Officer Tony Penino came on WESR this week to discuss the importance of boating safety while duck hunting in colder weather:

Penino added it was a good idea regardless of the season to make sure to leave a float plan if you’re going on the boat:

