The Tide wins 2026 ESSHL Championship

Pictured from left to right: Bottom Row: Keith Hagler, Coach Donnie Williams, Jenny Hagler, Caiden Hoffman Top Row: Thomas Eno, Henry Chew, Michael Vargas, Cole Hudson, Ben Bundick. Not pictured Jacob & Jason Campbell.

The 2026 season of the Eastern Shore Summer Hockey League came to an exciting conclusion earlier this month, with The Tide capturing the league championship after defeating the Renegades in the final playoff series.

The league, known as the ESSHL, features players ranging in age from 12 years old to more than 70 and includes men, women, and children competing together in a family-oriented atmosphere. League organizers say no prior hockey experience is required to participate.

The season ran from January through May, with the championship playoff games taking place May 17.

After advancing through the playoff bracket, The Tide and the Renegades faced off in a best-of-three championship series. The opening game proved to be a tightly contested matchup, ending regulation tied 1-1. The game moved into sudden-death overtime, where The Tide scored the game-winning goal to secure a 2-1 victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Following a 30-minute break, the two teams returned to the rink for the second game. This time, The Tide dominated offensively, defeating the Renegades by a score of 10-1 to clinch the 2026 ESSHL Championship title.

League officials say registration is now open for the upcoming fall season. More information is available here.