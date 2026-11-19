Pictured: Sophia Cantwell (left) and Grace Smith(right).

Ten volleyball players from Northampton and Chincoteague high schools have earned 2026 All-Region 1A recognition, with Northampton senior Grace Smith and sophomore Sophia Cantwell selected to the Second Team.

Smith finished with 62 service aces, 104 digs, 187 serve receptions and 40 kills in statistics posted on MaxPreps. Cantwell recorded a team-leading 73 kills, along with 43 aces, 102 digs and 131 receptions. Northampton’s statistical page was last updated November 3.

Northampton also received five honorable mention selections: sophomore Lily Scott, senior Danielle Fonseca, senior KeAsia Doughty, sophomore Brelyn Coates and junior Cassiddy Mahaffee, who was recognized at libero.

Coates led Northampton’s posted totals with 143 assists and added 43 aces, while Fonseca contributed 49 assists. Mahaffee recorded 99 digs and 161 receptions, averaging a team-leading 1.7 digs per set. Scott, listed as Lillian Scott on MaxPreps, recorded 38 kills and averaged 1.2 kills per set.

Chincoteague’s honorable mention selections were sophomores Marley Kinard and Amaya Griffin and senior Abby Dorsch.

Northampton accounted for seven of the Eastern Shore District’s regional honorees, while Chincoteague had three.