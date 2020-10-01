BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech football team is back on the field this Saturday, October 3 as they play their initial road game of the season at ACC foe Duke. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on 103.3 FM WESR with pregame coverage beginning at 2. This week’s Franktown Jam Radio Show will once again air Friday evening starting at 7 and Billy and Tim’s Beach Show will have the week off.

Tech opened 2020 with a 45-24 victory vs. NC State at Lane Stadium Saturday night, which saw the Hokies rack up 345 yards on the ground and the defense registered two takeaways. Kicker Brian Johnson notched three made field goals in the contest and now owns a streak of 15 straight.

The Blue Devils enter the contest 0-3 after falling at Virginia 38-20 this past Saturday afternoon.

