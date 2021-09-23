Hokies host Spiders on Saturday in first meeting with Richmond since 1986

After its first road trip of the year, Virginia Tech returns home to Lane Stadium for an in-state matchup with Richmond Saturday at Noon ET on ACC Network.



The Hokies (2-1) suffered their first defeat of the season after a furious comeback attempt fell short in Morgantown, West Virginia. Despite the loss, QB Braxton Burmeister had a career day, completing 19 of 31 passes for a career-high 223 yards and two touchdowns. The speedster from La Jolla, California also had a career-long 25-yard rush. WR Kaleb Smith , whose father played for Richmond from 1988-90, had a career-high six receptions for 58 yards against West Virginia.



Defensive captain LB Dax Hollifield led the team with 10 tackles (8 solo) to reach the career 200-tackle mark, joining his linebacker coach Jack Tyler , as well as current Tech staffers Pierson Prioleau and Kyshoen Jarrett on the prestigious list. CB Jermaine Waller had an interception in his third straight game, the first Tech player to accomplish that feat since Hollifield in 2019. Waller is now tied for the FBS lead with three interceptions and is the only FBS player with an interception in all three games this season.



Richmond (2-1) is also coming off its first loss of the season after the Spiders suffered a 34-27 defeat at the hands of Villanova on Saturday. QB Joe Mancuso completed 18 passes on 32 attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the loss while RB Aaron Dykes recorded 10 carries for 30 yards and had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Wildcats.

Pregame coverage begins at 10:30 AM on 103.3 FM WESR with kickoff at noon.

.