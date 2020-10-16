The No. 23 Virginia Tech football team is back on the field this Saturday, October 17 as they play host to the Boston College Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on 103.3 FM WESR with pregame beginning at 6:30 PM. The Beach Show with Billy and Tim will air beginning at 5:00 PM Satuday for 90 minutes and the Franktown Jam will air in its entirety Friday evening beginning at 7:00 PM.

The Hokies enter the week after their initial loss of the season, a 56-45 loss at then-No. 8 North Carolina. In that game, Khalil Herbert ran for over 100 yards for the third consecutive game and scored two touchdowns and QB Hendon Hooker accounted for three scores in his first game of the season.

The Eagles enter following a 31-30 overtime victory versus Pitt.

.