SwapShop Friday, November 24, 2023

1. Lf pickup truck cheap as possible even if it needs work 3025191311

2. Lf used golf cart in excellent condition 7577105426

3. 24 inch flatscreen tv with a remote for free. no bracket or stand. Call me I’m here today and tomorrow so we can set up a time to pick it up 7579190365

4. 1999 ford crown Vic $2500 will negotiate a little everything works no rust good running car 7578947003

5. Lf for a handy all around person to do some work. You need to have a truck or vehicle. I have a job for them 7573500894

6. 2 acres of land outside of leemont and parksely 7578295635

7. One burn barrel left top with cut out $30, comes with 10 pieces of firewood. Brand new wheelchair 22 inches wide no rust or tears very good shape $75 obo High powered stage monitors for live shows and PA systems with all kinds of behringer

7577101490

8. lf free English bulldog 7576076112

9. Big tv cabinet, Vanity with 2 mirrors and one large one, Bar set with 2 stools and other items 7578942045

10.For flock or pot: 4-6 roosters. Cal 8049202789

11. Have about 40 old vcr tapes some sealed will not separate all for $50;; ;firm on stands seaguls standing i nautical scene $50 for both call for descsription 4 crabmeat lids eastern shore of va. Onancock va. $20 7576668622

12. 77lbs of yarn….Over 200 rolls….Well over $600 worth of yarn for…..$275 Brown Sofa Set….No stains..Pet free, Smoke free, Kid free….Will send pics…..$300 Electric Fireplace Heater with Realistic Flame and Remote…….$100 Salisbury md 4433599444

13. One 3 seat couch with reclining end seats. One single recliner (matches couch) and one tile top coffee table. 2674988891

14. His & hers matching maple dressers. L/W/H is 30 x 17 x 46 and 46 x 17 x 32. Hers with mirror. Not antique, but old enough to be real wood, which makes them sturdy, but lightweight. There are some blemishes, but nothing horrendous, all hardware is intact and at $20 each, you won’t find a better bargain. Located near Cape Charles. 7576950294

15. Gateway laptop $70. China cabinet $150. antique truck $80. Thank you 7577091376

16. 30 eggs for $10. Chickens starting at $10 on up to $20 located in New Church My cell 757-894-9719

17. Looking for an acoustic amplifier like a Fender acoustisonic or similar. Not interested in a regular electric guitar amplifier 710 6779