A college which may hold the record for the most alumni in the same Super Bowl game doesn’t offer football any more. According to author Jim Duffy, in the 1969 Super Bowl between the Baltimore Colts and the New York Jets, five alumni from Maryland State University in Princess Anne participated. The five were Colts defensive back Charlie Stukes and kick returner Jim Duncan. The Jets fielded running back Emerson Boozer, defensive back. Johnny Sample (from Cape Charles), and Earl Christy. It could have been better than that if the Jets Sherman Plunkett hadn’t been injured and did not play.

Sample, who played at Northampton County High School, is thought to be the only NFL player to play on championship teams in both the NFL and the AFL plus a Super Bowl. Sample played for the 1958 and 1959 NFL Champion Baltimore Colts and then was on the field for the New York Jets when they won the AFL Championship game and then upset the Colts in the Super Bowl in 1969.

In the 50s and 60s Maryland State was virtually a minor league pro football team. Several Maryland State alumni including eight time pro bowler Art Shell came from the football program there. Shell would then become the first black head coach in NFL history.

When the University of Md. acquired the Princess Anne college, the football program went away. But in the 50s and 60s the college just a few miles up the road was among the most prolific producers of pro football players in the nation.