David Hughes, pictured with his father Paul Hughes at left, was the recipient of the inaugural Stewart R. Custis Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is funded by Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club members to honor Custis and his family. The scholarship is for middle school and high school students ages 12 to 19 to provide an opportunity for young and aspiring golfers to pursue their passion in the sport.

Stewart Custis, an outstanding athlete in several sports, passed away in 2022 at the age of 46.

At right is Grayson Ford, who received the ESY&CC Junior Scholarship given in honor of Custis. He is pictured with his mother, Shanna Ford.