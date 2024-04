Bill Sterling of Craddockville, second from left, recently recorded the first ever hole-in-one on the new No. 10 golf course at Pinehurst, N.C. He used a 7-iron on the 132-yard, par 3 second hole.

Playing with him were Charlie Cameron of Quinby, left, and Laura and Dr. Michael O’Reilly of Green Bay, Wis.

It was Sterling’s first ace in 60 years of golfing.