Spring turkey season could be more challenging

Picture courtesy of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Virginia’s spring wild turkey season is expected to be somewhat more challenging this year, although overall populations remain in good condition, according to state wildlife officials.

In a report by outdoor writer Bruce Ingram, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Upland Game Biologist Mike Dye said the key indicator for spring hunting success — the poults-per-hen (PPH) index — shows a recent decline in turkey reproduction.

“The 2024 hatch was 2.1 PPH, which was pretty good,” Dye said. “Maybe not as high as in the past, but average for what we have seen in recent years.”

However, the 2025 PPH dropped to a statewide average of 1.3, which Dye said is concerning and likely tied to cold, rainy weather during early June when many poults hatch.

“So, I am expecting hunting to be more difficult this spring,” Dye said. “I would expect a slight decline in the harvest this spring as a result of that lower productivity in the past few seasons.”

Despite the decline, Dye said turkey populations remain strong compared to long-term trends.

“Since 2020, the statewide harvest has been historically high, and the harvest seems to be moving back toward pre-COVID levels,” he said.

Ingram also highlighted the excitement of youth hunting, recalling a spring outing with his grandsons where young callers successfully brought in a gobbler, even though no shots were taken.

Youth and Apprentice Weekend for turkey season will be held April 4–5, with the regular season running April 11 through May 16.

During the spring season, hunters may harvest one bearded turkey per day and up to three for the season, depending on how many turkeys were taken during the fall hunt. Hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until noon from April 11 through April 26, and from one-half hour before sunrise until sunset from April 27 through May 16. Legal hunting methods include modern firearms, muzzleloaders, archery equipment, and arrowguns. Decoys and blinds are permitted, but electronic calls are prohibited, and when using a shotgun hunters may not possess shot larger than No. 2 fine shot.