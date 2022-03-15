Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to play Holly Grove on Monday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 8 to 0. Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and pitched 4 innings for the win. He gave up one hit, walked 3 batters, and struck out 9 batters. Chayce Wayman came in and pitched the 5th and 6th innings. Wayman gave up no hits, walked 2, and struck out 6 batters. Brandon Adamos pitched the final inning and struck out 2 batters. Nandua was led by Tyler Greene at the plate. Greene went 3-4 with a double, 3 runs scored and an rbi. Martin Savage, Ben Stodgill, Brandon Adamos, and Makai Dorn each had hits.

The Northampton Yellow baseball team traveled to play Surry County Cougars. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 12 to 2. Charles Chapman started on the mound and pitched 3 innings of work and took the loss. Chapman gave up 6 hits, 5 runs, walked 2, and struck out 4 batters. Tanner Feltes pitched in relief and pitched 2 2/3 innings. He gave up 3 hits, 7 runs, 3 walks, and struck out 4. Offensively the Yellow Jackets were led by Charles Chapman, Aron Price, and Colin Hopper with 1 hit a piece.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team traveled to play the Bruton Panthers. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 11 to 1. Landon Fuller got the start on the mound and pitched 3 innings for the loss. Fuller gave up 5 runs on 5 hits with 3 walks and struck out 4. Zach Giddens relieved Fuller and pitched 1 2/3 innings. Giddens gave up 6 runs on 2 hits with 1 walk and 1 strike out. Offensively the Firebirds were led by Zach Giddens with 1 hit.

Softball

The Nandua Warriors lady softball team traveled to play Holly Grove on Monday and won 18 to 2. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win for the Warriors. Hintz pitched 3 innings and gave up no runs, no hits, walked 1, and struck out 8. Jordan Crockett came in and pitched 2 innings. Crockett gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 2. Offensively the Warriors were led by Jordan Crockett going 3-4 at the plate hitting a triple and 3 rbi’s. Hayley Justice went 2-3 with a double and 3 rbi’s. Reghan Hintz went 2-4 with 4 rbi’s. Kylie Killmon and Mia LeCates each had two hits.

The Arcadia Firebirds lady softball team traveled to play the Bruton Panthers on Monday. The Lady Firebirds won the game 16 to 0. Sydney Jester got the start and won on the mound and pitched 5 innings, giving up no runs on 2 hits while striking out 7 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds were led by Bella Williams going 4-4 at the plate with 2 homeruns and 6 rbi’s. Hannah Parks and Sydney Jester each had a homerun. Jayda Tull, Brianna Montross, Sydney Jester, Savannah McDonald each had 2 hits.

