The All-District Teams for the Eastern Shore’s spring sports have been announced.

Boys soccer

The player of the year was Daniel Larrienaga from Arcadia and the coach of the year was John O’Brien who led the Firebirds. The F

1st Team All-DistrictSchoolGrade
ForwardsKevin MaldenadoNOR12
ForwardsDaniel LarrienegaAHS12
ForwardsDiego MontalvoNOR11
ForwardsAlex EstradaNAN12
MidfieldersLeo BonillaAHS12
MidfieldersFranklin JuarezAHS12
MidfieldersThomas DixNOR10
MidfieldersJackson McguireCHS12
DefendersKelvin PerezAHS12
DefendersJonathan MolinaNAN12
DefendersJerardy VelasquezNAN12
DefendersLilmer ZacariasAHS12
GoalkeeperJulio Thomas VenegasNOR12
At-LargeSergio EscalanteAHS12
At-LargeOliver AlvaradoNAN12
At-LargeSam MelendezNOR12
    
 Honorable Mention  
 Eddy DiezAHS12
 Brian SterlingCHS12
 Yordin BravoNAN12
 Julio CastilloNOR12
 Player of the Year  
 Daniel LarrienagaAHS12
 Coach of the Year  
 John O’BrienAHS

Girls soccer

The team is represented by 8 Nandua and 8 Northampton respectively.  Northampton Yellows player Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado was named Player of the Year for the district.  Santos-Maldonado racked up 33 goals in her senior season for the Lady Yellow Jackets, averaging 2.4 per game, with 13 assists. Coach of the Year went to Northampton’s Ernest Bethel.

1st Team All District Girls Soccer   
PositionPlayerSchoolGrade
ForwardJacqueline Santos-MaldonadoNOR12
ForwardEdith PalacioNOR11
ForwardMackenzie ParksNAN12
ForwardNathaly PerezNAN11
MidfielderRyan JonesNOR11
MidfielderLizeth PanucoNOR10
MidfielderRobyn AndersonNAN10
MidfielderJasmin Escalante-AugustinNAN12
DefenderKeity VazquezNAN11
DefenderJacqueline EnriquezNAN12
DefenderAbbigail LocklearNOR11
DefenderBianca GarzaNOR11
GoalieDelaney DrummondNAN11
At LargeVirginia BrownNOR10
At LargeCampbell BaysNAN9
At LargeJohana Huaczozon-MolinaNOR11
Honorable MentionKayla Rueda-ArzateNAN11
Honorable MentionCitlaly CruzNOR11
Player of the YearJacqueline Santos-MaldonadoNOR12
Coach of the YearErnest BethelNOR 

Softball

The player of the year was Sydney Jester from Arcadia. The Firebirds’ ace, Jester had a 14-2 record this season in 17 starts, with a 1.92 ERA and 139 strikeouts. She also hit .500 for the Lady Firebirds with 27 RBIs and 3 homeruns. The Coach of the Year was Arcadia’s coach Sandra Ellenberger.

Position1st Team All-DistrictSchoolGrade
PSydney JesterAHS12
PReghan HintzNAN11
PAlex McCombCHS11
CAllie BellCHS12
1stLillie MatthewsCHS11
2ndBrianna MontrossAHS11
SSSara GodwinCHS11
3rdLogan StapletonAHS12
OFBella WilliamsAHS12
OFKylie Killmon-FordNAN10
OFMegan MontrossAHS9
DPHannah ParksAHS12
At-LargeKathleen McAuliffeNAN12
At-LargeJayda TullAHS12
 Bailey WallaceAHS12
 Marley KatsetosCHS11
 Reagan JusticeNAN11
 Jillian SpenceNOR12
Player of the YearSydney JesterAHS12
Coach of the YearSandra EllenbergerAHS 

Baseball

The Eastern Shore District Player of the Year was Arcadia’s Nathan Barnes. Leading the Firebirds from the plate, Barnes boasted a .475 batting average this season, with 24 RBIs and 3 homeruns. He also had a 2-2 record on the mound in 8 appearances. Arcadia’s head coach Mike Hatcher took home the Coach of the Year award.

PositionPlayerSchoolGrade
PNathan BarnesAHS11
PAiden McIntyreNAN10
PDalton BarnesAHS9
CMartin SavageNAN11
1stNathan BarnesAHS11
2ndJohn HollowayCHS11
SSMarcello RosanovaCHS11
3rdZach GiddensAHS10
OFCarson LucyAHS11
OFBrian WhiteAHS9
OFDylan ChesserAHS9
DHRipken RobbinsNAN12
At-LargeIsaac StodghillNAN11
At-LargeIzid TountasCHS9
Honorable MentionTyler PadgettAHS12
Honorable MentionAustin BarleyCHS11
Honorable MentionReco KellamNAN11
Player of the YearNathan BarnesAHS11
Coach of the YearMike HatcherAHS 