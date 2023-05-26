The All-District Teams for the Eastern Shore’s spring sports have been announced.

Daniel Larrienaga Nathan Barnes Sydney Jester

Boys soccer

The player of the year was Daniel Larrienaga from Arcadia and the coach of the year was John O’Brien who led the Firebirds. The F

1st Team All-District School Grade Forwards Kevin Maldenado NOR 12 Forwards Daniel Larrienega AHS 12 Forwards Diego Montalvo NOR 11 Forwards Alex Estrada NAN 12 Midfielders Leo Bonilla AHS 12 Midfielders Franklin Juarez AHS 12 Midfielders Thomas Dix NOR 10 Midfielders Jackson Mcguire CHS 12 Defenders Kelvin Perez AHS 12 Defenders Jonathan Molina NAN 12 Defenders Jerardy Velasquez NAN 12 Defenders Lilmer Zacarias AHS 12 Goalkeeper Julio Thomas Venegas NOR 12 At-Large Sergio Escalante AHS 12 At-Large Oliver Alvarado NAN 12 At-Large Sam Melendez NOR 12 Honorable Mention Eddy Diez AHS 12 Brian Sterling CHS 12 Yordin Bravo NAN 12 Julio Castillo NOR 12 Player of the Year Daniel Larrienaga AHS 12 Coach of the Year John O’Brien AHS

Girls soccer

The team is represented by 8 Nandua and 8 Northampton respectively. Northampton Yellows player Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado was named Player of the Year for the district. Santos-Maldonado racked up 33 goals in her senior season for the Lady Yellow Jackets, averaging 2.4 per game, with 13 assists. Coach of the Year went to Northampton’s Ernest Bethel.

1st Team All District Girls Soccer Position Player School Grade Forward Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado NOR 12 Forward Edith Palacio NOR 11 Forward Mackenzie Parks NAN 12 Forward Nathaly Perez NAN 11 Midfielder Ryan Jones NOR 11 Midfielder Lizeth Panuco NOR 10 Midfielder Robyn Anderson NAN 10 Midfielder Jasmin Escalante-Augustin NAN 12 Defender Keity Vazquez NAN 11 Defender Jacqueline Enriquez NAN 12 Defender Abbigail Locklear NOR 11 Defender Bianca Garza NOR 11 Goalie Delaney Drummond NAN 11 At Large Virginia Brown NOR 10 At Large Campbell Bays NAN 9 At Large Johana Huaczozon-Molina NOR 11 Honorable Mention Kayla Rueda-Arzate NAN 11 Honorable Mention Citlaly Cruz NOR 11 Player of the Year Jacqueline Santos-Maldonado NOR 12 Coach of the Year Ernest Bethel NOR

Softball

The player of the year was Sydney Jester from Arcadia. The Firebirds’ ace, Jester had a 14-2 record this season in 17 starts, with a 1.92 ERA and 139 strikeouts. She also hit .500 for the Lady Firebirds with 27 RBIs and 3 homeruns. The Coach of the Year was Arcadia’s coach Sandra Ellenberger.

Position 1st Team All-District School Grade P Sydney Jester AHS 12 P Reghan Hintz NAN 11 P Alex McComb CHS 11 C Allie Bell CHS 12 1st Lillie Matthews CHS 11 2nd Brianna Montross AHS 11 SS Sara Godwin CHS 11 3rd Logan Stapleton AHS 12 OF Bella Williams AHS 12 OF Kylie Killmon-Ford NAN 10 OF Megan Montross AHS 9 DP Hannah Parks AHS 12 At-Large Kathleen McAuliffe NAN 12 At-Large Jayda Tull AHS 12 Bailey Wallace AHS 12 Marley Katsetos CHS 11 Reagan Justice NAN 11 Jillian Spence NOR 12 Player of the Year Sydney Jester AHS 12 Coach of the Year Sandra Ellenberger AHS

Baseball

The Eastern Shore District Player of the Year was Arcadia’s Nathan Barnes. Leading the Firebirds from the plate, Barnes boasted a .475 batting average this season, with 24 RBIs and 3 homeruns. He also had a 2-2 record on the mound in 8 appearances. Arcadia’s head coach Mike Hatcher took home the Coach of the Year award.