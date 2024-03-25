Spring soccer update

By Luke Brankley

Girls Soccer

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds have started the season 1-1. On March 18 they played Westmoreland and won the match 3-2. On March 20 the Lady Firebirds lost to Norfolk Christian by a score of 0-4. The Lady Firebirds will return to action on tonight hosting Northumberland.

The Nandua Lady Warriors have started the season 2-1-1. The Lady Warriors defeated Windsor on March 12 3-1. On March 15 the Lady Warriors lost 5-0 to King William. They tied Nrfolk Christian 1-1 on March 18 but bounced back on March 20 defeating Middlesex 3-0. The Lady Warriors return to action on April 10 at Delmarva Christian.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets have started their season 1-2. On March 12 they fell to Bayside by a score of 0-8. The Lady Yellow Jackets lost a close match to Bruton 0-1 on March 19. Then on March 21 they won their first match to Windsor by a score of 1-0. The Lady Yellow Jackets travel to Granby tonight.

Boys Soccer

The Arcadia Firebirds have started the season 0-1 so far this year in boys soccer. They fell to Poquoson 5-0 on March 19. The Firebirds will return to action tonight hosting Northumberland.

The Nandua Warriors have started the season 2-1, defeating Churchland 3-0 on March 14, losing 3-0 to Oscar Smith on March 19 and dominating Windsor 11-0 on Friday. The Warriors return to action on April 8 at Windsor.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets have started the season 2-0. They defeated Windsor 12-0 on March 11 and just pulled out a close win against Windsor 2-1 on March 19. The Yellow Jackets will also travel to Granby for action tonight.