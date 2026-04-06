Smith breaks another Washington & Lee record

April 6, 2026
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Local Sports
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An Eastern Shore athlete is continuing to make her mark at the collegiate level, as Leah Smith set another record for Washington and Lee University during a major regional meet.

Smith, a 2025 graduate of Broadwater Academy and current freshman, broke her own school record in the discus throw this weekend at the 60th Annual Colonial Relays, held at William & Mary.

Competing against a strong field that included athletes from Division I, II, and III programs, Smith recorded a throw of 41.96 meters (137 feet, 8 inches), surpassing her previous program record of 41.01 meters (134 feet, 6 inches), which she set earlier this season. Her performance earned her a 7th-place finish in the invitational event.

The Colonial Relays is considered one of the premier early-season track and field meets on the East Coast, making Smith’s accomplishment especially notable as a first-year collegiate athlete.

In addition to her record-setting discus performance, Smith also competed in the hammer throw, posting a mark of 37.64 meters for the Generals.

Smith, an Eastern Shore native, was a multi-sport standout at Broadwater Academy before continuing her track and field career at Washington and Lee, where she is already establishing herself as one of the program’s top performers.

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April 6, 2026, 5:20 am
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