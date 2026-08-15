Shore’s Youth Enjoy Golf Camp at ESYCC

Pictured: Members of the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club Golf Camp included, front row, left to right – Winter Ford, Taj Hamill, Annie Willis, Blaine Hemphill and Rowan Bridges. Back row – ESY&CC teaching pro Jay Williams, Charlie Chareas, Xavier Hemphill, Benjamin Byrd, Caroline Holt and general manager Joe Hewitt.

A Golf Camp for beginning golfers ages 12-19 was held at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club from Aug. 3 to 7 with 10 boys and girls learning the fundamentals of the game. The group included members and non-members

ESY&CC teaching pro Jay Williams was the lead instructor with general manager Joe Hewitt, who is a near scratch golfer, assisting.

Golfers learned the rules of the game and important etiquette standards in their two-hour sessions each weekday.

Williams said, “The idea is to prepare the youth to get on the course and understand the basics of golf. We want them to have an enjoyable experience.”

Winter Ford, one of the younger members in the golf camp, said, “This is my first time playing golf, and I am learning a lot and having fun. I like golf better than softball, and that’s saying something.”