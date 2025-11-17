Shore Youth Golf Club helps reboot Nandua Golf; Stewart Custis Memorial Scholarship to be awarded

By Bill Sterling

In 2022, David Hughes, a freshman at Nandua High School, wanted to play on his school golf team, but although Nandua had some strong teams in the past, a lack of interest and COVID issues had shut down the golf program.

David’s father, Paul, a salesman of food products, went all the way to the superintendent’s office with his pitch to start a golf team at Nandua.

He came away with the commitment to establish a golf team on one condition — he would be the coach.

The team had only one match that first year with barely enough players to fill a team. Hughes realized he would have to cultivate an interest in golf among high-school-age students.

So, although not a member of Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, he approached the club about starting a junior golf program.

He gained approval, and though ESY&CC was generous with free range balls and use of the course in the late afternoon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, almost all other expenses came from Hughes, who now lives in Onancock but grew up as the son of a longtime minister in Pocomoke City, Md.

Now, three years later, the Eastern Shore Youth Golf Club program saw 65 different golfers from ages 12 to 20 show up this year to learn the game. Many of those golfers were also on the Nandua golf team, still coached by Hughes with the help of Jamie Ibarra, that recently won its third consecutive district title and placed one golfer, Toryn Ibarra, fifth in the region and 15th in the state.

With growing support and two sponsors, Hughes has now established the Eastern Shore Youth Golf Club as a 501-c program. His son David is now a senior and looking at colleges where he can join the golf team.

David was also the first recipient of the Stewart R. Custis Memorial Scholarship, now in its third year. The scholarship is funded by ESY&CC members to honor Custis and his family. The scholarship provides a junior golf membership to the recipient.

Alex Bundick, 14, a member of the Nandua golf team and the Shore Youth Golf Club, was awarded the Custis scholarship in the spring. A second scholarship will be awarded later this year; the deadline application is Nov. 30.

“All we were looking to do is to give the youth an opportunity to play golf,” said Hughes, a middling golfer with a 14 handicap but an excellent bowler with seven 300 games on his resume.

“We’ve had boys and girls, most every ethnicity on the Shore and non-members of the club as well as members. If they show up without clubs, we match them up with a set they can call their own,” said Hughes, whose appeals have led to hundreds of donated clubs. Hughes noted that no roll is taken and attendance is not mandatory because kids have other things to do.

“Golf is a great game that teaches life lessons. We talk about fairness and respect. We tell them if you cheat on a golf course, you are cheating yourself,” said Hughes, who sees himself as a welcoming presence on the team. For golfers who want more technical instruction, ESY&CC teaching pro Jay Williams steps in along with Jaime Ibarra, a low handicap golfer.

Hughes said the Ladies Golf Association at the club, in addition to other sponsors, both corporate and individuals, have stepped up as the number of Shore Junior Golf Club members has increased. Mary Jane Killmon donated a gripping station that belonged to her late husband, Eddie Killmon, that has given some new life to old clubs.

The last session for the club that meets on the ESY&CC range from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday was held two weeks ago as darkness started coming earlier. However, Hughes said the club will resume in the spring.

Hughes plans to be there but is also looking for a successor as his son will be entering college next fall.

“I have loved doing this, creating father-son experiences not just for me but for others too, but it has been a major time commitment and I would hope someone else might be interested in carrying on,” said Hughes, who has an older son, Charlie, in college who prefers fishing over golf.

“It’s been amazing to watch these kids grow over the past three years.”

Stewart R. Custis Scholarship to be awarded

The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club announces it is accepting invitations for the Stewart R. Custis Memorial Scholarship for middle school and high school boys and girls ages 12 to 19 residing in Accomack or Northampton County. The deadline for submission is Nov. 30, 2025. The scholarship committee will review all submissions and select a winner.

Applicants must complete an application that includes a brief essay explaining why one would like to be a member of the ESYCC Junior Golf program, explain your love of the sport, your goals and aspirations in the sport, and how this scholarship can help achieve them. Essays must be typed, no longer than 500 words and submitted with a completed application.

Applications can be completed online at www.esycc.com or obtained at the club’s business office. Contact [email protected] or call 757-710-1525 for any specific questions related to completing or submitting an application.