Shore teams start basketball season strong

December 3, 2025
By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team traveled to Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 60-37 victory. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Friday as they travel to play Gainesville.

Girls Basketball
The Northampton Yellow Jackets girls basketball team hosted Pocomoke on Monday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 19 to 13. The Yellow Jackets will be in action again on Friday as they host Lancaster.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play Peninsula Catholic on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 44 to 25. The Lady Firebirds will return to action again on Wednesday as they travel to play Seaside Christian Academy.

