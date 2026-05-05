Shore teams split soccer matches, Ponies and Vikings pick up wins

By Luke Brankley

Boys Soccer

Nandua 3, Arcadia 2

Northampton 7, Poquoson 1

Girls Soccer

Arcadia 5, Nandua 0

Northampton 2, Northeastern 1

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted Wicomico on Monday and won by a score of 12-2. Bryce Luck got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Ponies had 10 hits. George Katsetos, Micah Bennicoff, and Jermaine Logan each went 2-3. The Ponies improved to 7-7 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Northampton.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Atlantic Shores on Monday and fell 6-5. Brody Hall got the start and took the loss. Offensively, the Vikings had 7 hits. Eli Destro and Cohen Kellam each had 2 hits, including a double. The Vikings fell to 9-8 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Hampton Christian Academy.

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies hosted Wicomico on Monday afternoon and won 9-1. Faith Stadler got the start and the win on the mound. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 14 hits. Stadler and Ryann Giddins each went 3-4, while Ginny Sawyer went 3-3 with a triple and a home run. The Lady Ponies improved to 3-12 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Northampton.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Atlantic Shores on Monday and won 18-2. Carly Clayton got the start and the win. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 14 hits. Miranda Smith went 3-4, and Hayden Cornish went 3-4 with a home run. The Lady Vikings improved to 13-2 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Hampton Christian Academy.