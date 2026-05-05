Shore teams split soccer matches, Ponies and Vikings pick up wins

May 5, 2026
 |
Local Sports

By Luke Brankley

Boys Soccer
Nandua 3, Arcadia 2

Northampton 7, Poquoson 1

Girls Soccer
Arcadia 5, Nandua 0

Preston Ford in Keller

Northampton 2, Northeastern 1

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies hosted Wicomico on Monday and won by a score of 12-2. Bryce Luck got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Ponies had 10 hits. George Katsetos, Micah Bennicoff, and Jermaine Logan each went 2-3. The Ponies improved to 7-7 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Northampton.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Atlantic Shores on Monday and fell 6-5. Brody Hall got the start and took the loss. Offensively, the Vikings had 7 hits. Eli Destro and Cohen Kellam each had 2 hits, including a double. The Vikings fell to 9-8 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Hampton Christian Academy.

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies hosted Wicomico on Monday afternoon and won 9-1. Faith Stadler got the start and the win on the mound. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 14 hits. Stadler and Ryann Giddins each went 3-4, while Ginny Sawyer went 3-3 with a triple and a home run. The Lady Ponies improved to 3-12 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they host Northampton.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Atlantic Shores on Monday and won 18-2. Carly Clayton got the start and the win. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 14 hits. Miranda Smith went 3-4, and Hayden Cornish went 3-4 with a home run. The Lady Vikings improved to 13-2 on the season and will return to action Tuesday as they travel to Hampton Christian Academy.

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May 5, 2026, 5:38 am
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