Shore teams split Monday action across baseball, softball, and soccer

April 28, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Spring Sports

By Luke Brankley

The Chincoteague Ponies picked up an 8–5 win over Holly Grove in baseball action Monday afternoon. Landon Easton earned the win on the mound, while the Ponies collected six hits at the plate. Owen Bloxom led the way, going 3-for-4. Chincoteague improves to 5–6 on the season and will travel to Arcadia on Tuesday.

In softball, the Broadwater Lady Vikings continued their strong season with a 12–0 win on the road against Catholic. Carly Clayton earned the win in the circle as Broadwater totaled seven hits. Adrianna Holloway went 2-for-2 with a home run, while Kacey Ford added two doubles in a 2-for-4 performance. The Lady Vikings improve to 9–2 and will host Hampton Christian Academy on Tuesday.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies fell to Holly Grove 6–2. Faith Stadler took the loss on the mound. Chincoteague had five hits, led by Amaya Griffin, who went 3-for-3 with a double. The Lady Ponies drop to 2–10 and will travel to Arcadia on Tuesday.

In girls soccer, the Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Nandua 6–0 on the road. Northampton improves to 2–6 and will host Arcadia on Wednesday. Nandua falls to 0–9 and will return to action Wednesday at Norfolk Christian.

In boys soccer, Nandua edged Northampton 3–2. Kevin Tinoco scored twice and added an assist, while Carl Filas-Aime added a goal for the Warriors. Nandua improves to 4–4–1 and will play at Cox on Wednesday. Northampton’s goals came from Luke Jones, who scored twice. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1–8 and will travel to Arcadia on Wednesday.

Bloxom Auto Supply March & April 2026

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April 28, 2026, 8:07 pm
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