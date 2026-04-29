Shore teams Roll: Arcadia, Broadwater, and Nandua sweep Tuesday action

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 18-0. Ryann Giddins got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 8 hits in the game. Giddins went 2-3 with a double and a triple, while Brinlee Kauthen went 3-3 with 4 RBIs. The Lady Firebirds improved to 8-3 on the season and will travel to Northampton on Thursday.

Faith Stadler got the start and took the loss for the Lady Ponies. Stadler also recorded the lone hit for Chincoteague. The Lady Ponies fell to 2-10 on the season and will return to action Thursday at Nandua.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Hampton Christian in a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Vikings won both games, 10-0 in Game 1 and 12-1 in Game 2. Carly Clayton got the start and earned the win in both games.

Offensively in Game 1, the Lady Vikings had 13 hits. Adrianna Holloway went 3-3 with a triple, Kacey Ford went 3-3, Carly Clayton went 2-3 with a double and a triple, and Neiley Guinan went 2-2.

In Game 2, the Lady Vikings had 10 hits. Holloway went 3-3 with a double and a triple, while Guinan added a 2-2 performance. The Lady Vikings improved to 11-2 on the season and will travel to Greenbrier Christian on Thursday.

The Nandua Lady Warriors hosted the Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 17-0. Lela Lusk got the start and the win, pitching a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 11 hits. Lily Truckner went 3-3 with a double, Amirrah Church went 2-4 with a double and a triple, Corrin Burrell went 2-3, and Jocelyn Vasquenza went 2-3 with two doubles. The Lady Warriors improved to 5-8 on the season and will host Chincoteague on Thursday.

The Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 4-6 and will return to action Thursday as they host Arcadia.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds hosted the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday afternoon. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 10-0. Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Firebirds had 7 hits. BJ White and Dylan Chesser each went 2-3. The Firebirds improved to 6-5 on the season and will travel to Northampton on Thursday.

Jermaine Logan got the start and took the loss for the Ponies. Offensively, Chincoteague had 2 hits, with Micah Bennicoff and Waylon Adams each recording one. The Ponies fell to 5-7 on the season and will travel to Nandua on Thursday.

The Broadwater Vikings hosted Hampton Christian in a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings won both games, 10-0 in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2. Teddy Seabolt got the start and the win in Game 1, while Brody Hall got the start and the win in Game 2.

Offensively in Game 1, the Vikings had 7 hits, led by Eli Destro, who went 2-3 with a double.

In Game 2, Owen Terry went 3-3 with a double, Bennit Custis went 3-3, Aiden Fuller went 2-3 with a triple, Cohen Kellam went 2-3 with a double, and Izid Tountas went 2-3 with a double. The Vikings improved to 8-6 on the season and will travel to Norfolk Christian on Thursday.

The Nandua Warriors hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors won the game by a score of 7-4. Jordan Snead got the start and the win, while Orion Loredo pitched in relief for the save.

Offensively, the Warriors had 9 hits. Loredo went 3-3 with two doubles, and Snead went 2-2. The Warriors improved to 7-5 on the season and will host Chincoteague on Thursday.

Riley Carpenter got the start and took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. Northampton had 4 hits in the game, with Jason Kim and Thomas Mason each hitting a double. The Yellow Jackets fell to 4-5 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they host Arcadia.