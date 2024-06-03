Shore teams do well at State Track Championships

Pictured: Northampton’s Rylee Coates and Lucy Lusk.
The Eastern Shore high school’s place well in the state track championships. The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets finished in 2nd place as a team in the girls division with 57 total points. Rylee Coates, from Northampton, finished in brought home three gold medals and two silver.
Jordan Jones, from Nandua, finished in 1st in 2 events and 2nd in 1 event. Jones was part of the 1st place 4 x 400 relay team along with Carmelo Nock, Jairus Pitt, and Jaimir Bailey. Keira Wheatley finished in 1st place in the high jump.
Congratulations to all the Eastern Shore athletes who represented the shore with class at the state track meet.
1A State Track Results
Girls
100 Meter
2nd Rylee Coates 12.68 (Northampton)
400 Meter
3rd Lucy Lusk 1:00.82 (Northampton)
100 Meter Hurdles
1st Rylee Coates 14.65 (Northampton)
300 Meter Hurdles
2nd Rylee Coates 47.11 (Northampton)
High Jump
4th Rylee Coates 4-10.00 (Northampton)
Long Jump
1st Rylee Coates 17-03.75 (Northampton)
Pole Vault
1st Rylee Coates 10-06.00
Boys
100 Meter
6th Mikah Busquets 11.77 (Chincoteague)
200 Meter
7th Mikah Busquets 23.60 (Chincoteague)
2A State Track Results
Girls
100 Meter Hurdles
12th Jalaiya Cephas 18.03 (Arcadia)
4 x 100 Meter Relay
14th Arcadia 53.46
High Jump
1st Keira Wheatley 5-02.00 (Nandua)
Pole Vault
12th Olivia Ratzlaff 6-06.00 (Arcadia)
Discus
10th Trinity Stern 94-11.00 (Nandua)
Boys
200M Dash
2nd Jordan Jones 22.59 (Nandua)
4th Benjamin Wright 22.77 (Arcadia)
400M Dash
1st Jordan Jones 49.09 (Nandua)
1600 Meter Run
7th Aaron O’Shea 4:39.11 (Arcadia)
3200 Meter Run
6th Brayden Shotwell 9:53:13 (Nandua)
300 Meter Hurdles
11th Malik Shrieves 43:10 (Nandua)
4 x 100 Meter Relay
3rd Arcadia 43:70
4 x 400 Meter Relay
1st Nandua 3:26.89
High Jump
8th Oberto Jean 6-00 (Nandua)
8th Jordan Cropper 6-00 (Arcadia)
Long Jump
2nd Jordan Cropper 21-08.5 (Arcadia)
Triple Jump
3rd Lavor Johnson 44-05 (Arcadia)
Pole Vault
8th Benjamin Wright 10-00.00 (Arcadia)
11th Bradley Hall 9-00.00 (Arcadia)
Shot Put
8th Jaquan Thomas 45-03.00 (Nandua)