Shore teams do well at State Track Championships

June 3, 2024
Rylee Coates (10th grade) & Lucy Lusk (12th grade)

Pictured: Northampton’s Rylee Coates and Lucy Lusk.

The Eastern Shore high school’s place well in the state track championships.  The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets finished in 2nd place as a team in the girls division with 57 total points.  Rylee Coates, from Northampton, finished in brought home three gold medals and two silver.    

Jordan Jones, from Nandua, finished in 1st in 2 events and 2nd in 1 event.  Jones was part of the 1st place 4 x 400 relay team along with Carmelo Nock, Jairus Pitt, and Jaimir Bailey.  Keira Wheatley finished in 1st place in the high jump.

Congratulations to all the Eastern Shore athletes who represented the shore with class at the state track meet.  

1A State Track Results 

Girls 

100 Meter

2nd Rylee Coates 12.68 (Northampton)

400 Meter 

3rd Lucy Lusk 1:00.82 (Northampton)

100 Meter Hurdles 

1st Rylee Coates 14.65 (Northampton) 

300 Meter Hurdles 

2nd Rylee Coates 47.11 (Northampton) 

High Jump

4th Rylee Coates 4-10.00 (Northampton)

Long Jump 

1st Rylee Coates 17-03.75 (Northampton) 

Pole Vault 

1st Rylee Coates 10-06.00 

Boys 

100 Meter 

6th Mikah Busquets 11.77 (Chincoteague) 

200 Meter 

7th Mikah Busquets 23.60 (Chincoteague) 

2A State Track Results 

Girls 

100 Meter Hurdles 

12th Jalaiya Cephas 18.03 (Arcadia)

4 x 100 Meter Relay 

14th Arcadia 53.46 

High Jump 

1st Keira Wheatley 5-02.00 (Nandua) 

Pole Vault 

12th Olivia Ratzlaff 6-06.00 (Arcadia) 

Discus 

10th Trinity Stern 94-11.00 (Nandua)

Boys  

200M Dash 

2nd Jordan Jones 22.59 (Nandua)

4th Benjamin Wright 22.77 (Arcadia)

400M Dash 

1st Jordan Jones 49.09 (Nandua)

1600 Meter Run

7th Aaron O’Shea 4:39.11 (Arcadia)

3200 Meter Run 

6th Brayden Shotwell 9:53:13 (Nandua)

300 Meter Hurdles 

11th Malik Shrieves 43:10 (Nandua)

4 x 100 Meter Relay 

3rd Arcadia 43:70

4 x 400 Meter Relay 

1st Nandua 3:26.89

High Jump

8th Oberto Jean 6-00 (Nandua)

8th Jordan Cropper 6-00 (Arcadia) 

Long Jump 

2nd Jordan Cropper 21-08.5 (Arcadia) 

Triple Jump

3rd Lavor Johnson 44-05 (Arcadia) 

Pole Vault 

8th Benjamin Wright 10-00.00 (Arcadia) 

11th Bradley Hall 9-00.00 (Arcadia) 

Shot Put 

8th Jaquan Thomas 45-03.00 (Nandua) 

