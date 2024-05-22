Shore teams begin Regional Tournament action

Boys Soccer

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated Greensville in the 1st round of boys soccer tournament by a score of 5 to 0. The Firebirds will travel to Southampton on Wednesday and play Southampton in the Quarterfinals.

Girls Soccer

The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated Arcadia in the Quarterfinals of girls soccer tournament by a score of 8 to 0. The Lady Warriors will travel to King William on Tuesday to play in the semifinals of the tournament.

Wednesday’s Regional Schedule

2A Baseball

Arcadia at Poquoson 5pm

Central Lunenburg at Nandua 4pm

2A Boys Soccer

Arcadia at Southampton 5:30pm

Poquoson at Nandua 5:30pm

2A Softball

Nandua at Randolph-Henry 5pm

1A Baseball

Chincoteague at Lancaster 6:30pm

1A Softball

Mathew’s at Chincoteague 4:30pm

Thursday

1A Soccer

Boys

King & Queen at Northampton 6pm

Girls

Mathews at Northampton 4:30pm