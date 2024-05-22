Shore teams begin Regional Tournament action

Boys Soccer
The Arcadia Firebirds defeated Greensville in the 1st round of boys soccer tournament by a score of 5 to 0. The Firebirds will travel to Southampton on Wednesday and play Southampton in the Quarterfinals.
Girls Soccer
The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated Arcadia in the Quarterfinals of girls soccer tournament by a score of 8 to 0. The Lady Warriors will travel to King William on Tuesday to play in the semifinals of the tournament.
Wednesday’s Regional Schedule
2A Baseball
Arcadia at Poquoson 5pm
Central Lunenburg at Nandua 4pm
2A Boys Soccer
Arcadia at Southampton 5:30pm
Poquoson at Nandua 5:30pm
2A Softball
Nandua at Randolph-Henry 5pm
1A Baseball
Chincoteague at Lancaster 6:30pm
1A Softball
Mathew’s at Chincoteague 4:30pm
Thursday
1A Soccer
Boys
King & Queen at Northampton 6pm
Girls
Mathews at Northampton 4:30pm