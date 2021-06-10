Several of the Eastern Shore’s spring sports teams made the Regional Playoffs which begin this afternoon.

Baseball

Quarterfinals (6/10):

#1 Poquoson will host #8 Arcadia

#4 Prince Edward will host #5 Windsor

#2 Nandua will host #7 Amelia*

#3 Randolph-Henry will host #6 King William

*This game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR beginning at 4:30

Softball

Quarterfinals (6/10):

#1 Randolph-Henry will host #8 Nandua

#4 King William will host #5 Arcadia

#2 Poquoson will host #7 Amelia

#3 Nottoway will host #6 Windsor

Girls Soccer

Quarterfinals (6/10):

#1 Windsor will host #8 Arcadia

#4 Nandua will host #5 King William at 4:30 PM

#2 Prince Edward will host #7 Bruton

#3 Poquoson will host #6 Bluestone

Boys Soccer

Quarterfinals (6/10):

#1 Nandua will host #8 Windsor at 6:30

#4 Nottoway will host #5 Arcadia

#2 Bluestone will host #7 Randolph-Henry

#3 Prince Edward will host #6 Poquoson

Admission to Nandua’s games will be $8.

