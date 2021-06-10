Several of the Eastern Shore’s spring sports teams made the Regional Playoffs which begin this afternoon.
Baseball
Quarterfinals (6/10):
#1 Poquoson will host #8 Arcadia
#4 Prince Edward will host #5 Windsor
#2 Nandua will host #7 Amelia*
#3 Randolph-Henry will host #6 King William
*This game will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR beginning at 4:30
Softball
Quarterfinals (6/10):
#1 Randolph-Henry will host #8 Nandua
#4 King William will host #5 Arcadia
#2 Poquoson will host #7 Amelia
#3 Nottoway will host #6 Windsor
Girls Soccer
Quarterfinals (6/10):
#1 Windsor will host #8 Arcadia
#4 Nandua will host #5 King William at 4:30 PM
#2 Prince Edward will host #7 Bruton
#3 Poquoson will host #6 Bluestone
Boys Soccer
Quarterfinals (6/10):
#1 Nandua will host #8 Windsor at 6:30
#4 Nottoway will host #5 Arcadia
#2 Bluestone will host #7 Randolph-Henry
#3 Prince Edward will host #6 Poquoson
Admission to Nandua’s games will be $8.
.