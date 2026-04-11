Shore softball teams roll as Chincoteague, Arcadia, Broadwater earn wins; Ponies baseball falls

Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies softball team traveled to Wicomico on Friday afternoon and won by a score of 12–3. Faith Stadler got the start in the circle and earned the win, striking out 11 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Ponies recorded 19 hits. Cheyenne Britton had three hits, including two doubles, while E’Miyah Davis and Ginny Sawyer each added three hits.

Chincoteague improves to 1–5 on the season and will return to action Monday as they host Salisbury Christian.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted Holly Grove on Friday and won 13–8. Brinlee Kauthen got the start and the win, striking out 10 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had eight hits. Ryann Giddins, Brinlee Kauthen, and Megan Montross each recorded two hits.

Arcadia improves to 3–1 on the season and will travel to Parkside on Monday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to Cape Henry on Friday afternoon and won 9–1. Carly Clayton got the start and the win, striking out six batters.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 10 hits. Adrianna Holloway went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Kacey Ford went 3-for-5 with a double.

Broadwater improves to 3–1 and will return to action Tuesday as they host Atlantic Shores.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies baseball team traveled to Wicomico on Friday and lost 8–3. Landon Easton got the start on the mound and took the loss.

Offensively, the Ponies had four hits. Garrett Daisy and Jermaine Logan each had two hits, with Logan adding a double.

Chincoteague falls to 2–4 on the season and will return to action Monday as they host Salisbury Christian.