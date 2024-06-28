Shore Majors take District Title

By Luke Brankley

The Shore Major Baseball Team won the District 8 Title on Thursday night.

They were a perfect 4-0 in the tournament. The team defeated Ocean View on Saturday by a score of 4 to 0, defeated North Accomack on Sunday by a score of 15 to 0, and defeated Virginia Beach on Tuesday by a score of 12 to 2. and then won the championship game against Virginia Beach on Thursday by a score of 6 to 2.

The team scored 37 runs for them and gave up 4 runs in the tournament.

Team members are Aiden Lewis, Ben Jones, Chase Brady, Christian Lewis, Eason Willis, Hudson Yokum, Levi Kindt, Mason Horner, Shawn Charnock, Troy Savage, Wyatt Brassfield, and Wyatt Johnson. Manager is Ben Willis, and Coaches Jeb Brady and Benjamin Lewis.

The team will report to states on July 18th and will play at Louisa Little League in Louisa.