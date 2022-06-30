The Shore Major girls team defeated Va Beach last night by a score of 6 to 2 to win the District 8 Championship. The win qualifies the team for the State playoffs which will be held at Bridgewater Little beginning on July 13th.

Fund raising efforts are now underway to send the girls to Bridgewater. A Go-Fund-Me site is up with a goal of $8000 and a raffle is underway for a seafood basket from Lilliston’s Seafood. A table will be set up at the Wachapreague Carnival to sell raffle tickets and you can also buy them from any team family member.

.