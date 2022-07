The Shore Major girls team fell in the second game of the State Tournament by a score of 7-3 to Richmond County.

Lela Lusk got the start and pitched a complete game but got the loss. She struck out 7 batters and and only walked two.

Offensively the Shore team was let by Caroline Caison who went 2-3 with a double and triple. Caison also had 2 RBI’s. Also collecting hits for the Shore team were Miranda Smith, Kylie Vergara, and Lela Lusk, each collecting one hit apiece.

.