Shore Major Boys suffer first loss of All-Star Tournament

The Shore Little League Major boys suffered their first defeat of the Virginia State Tournament in Louisa on Saturday, falling to Spotsylvania County 3-1.

Wyatt Johnson got the nod on the mound for Shore, pitching a gutsy 2 innings before being relieved by Aiden Lewis. Johnson, Lewis and Chase Brady combined to scatter only 3 hits and 1 walk in yet another outstanding pitching performance by the Shore pitching staff.

Spotsylvania grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and held onto it despite the efforts of Shore batters. Eason Willis again used a hot bat to lead the Shore battery with a 2-2 effort on the day. However, using solid pitching and a stout defense, Spotsylvania pitching held up until the 5th inning when the Shore bats came alive.

Christian Lewis hit a long double to right-center, Hudson Yokum delivered the first Shore RBI of the game with a hard hit triple down the left field line, bringing the boys from Nassawadox within 2.

After a quick and efficient inning of pitching by Brady, Shore placed runners on the corners with 2 outs in the top of the 6th after an infield single by Wyatt Brassfield. A fly-out on a diving catch by the Spotsylvania second baseman ended the nail-biter and sent Shore to Game 3 of pool play on Sunday against Abington at 10:30am.

This game represents a “do or die” contest for Shore. A win puts them into bracket play on Monday against the winner of Pool 1 and secures at least a top-8 finish in the state. Stream the game live here.