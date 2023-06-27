By Luke Brankley

Major Girls

The Shore Little League Major girls all-star team won the District 8 Championship on Monday. The Shore team won the championship game by a score 7 to 3. The team was led on the mound by Lela Lusk. The team went 4-0 in the tournament and only gave up 4 runs total in the whole tournament. They outscored their opponents by a total of 49 runs.

The team is now preparing to go to the state tournament which is held by District 14 Little League (Culpeper) beginning July 6th.

Other Tournaments

Minor Boys

Tuesday

Shore plays Aragona Pembroke at Plaza 6pm

9-11 Boys

Tuesday

North Accomack plays VA Beach at Plaza 6pm

Major Boys

Tuesday

Shore plays Plaza at Aragona Pembroke 6pm

North Accomack plays Central Accomack at Central Accomack 6pm