Shore Little League Major Boys win in opening round of state tournament

On Friday July 19, the Shore Little League Major Boys baseball team opened pool play with a 6-0 win over Bridgewater.

Christian Lewis got the start and win on the mound and combined with strong outings by Eason Willis and Hudson Yokem for the shutout. The three pitchers scattered three hits over 6 innings of play while only walking 3.

Willis was especially strong at the plate, grabbing the games first RBI on a deep double to right. Later in the game he collected his second double on a shot to right-center, a hit that drove in 2 runs and created a 5-0 lead for Shore. The game featured hits by 8 different Shore batters and forced Bridgewater to use 4 different pitchers in the contest.

Next up for Shore is the perennially strong Spotsylvania squad, who were 2-1 winners on Friday morning against Abington. Game time is at 5:30pm. Fans can tune into a live stream of the game here. The viewing is free and features a high quality image of the field of play at multiple angles.