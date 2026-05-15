Shore History to hold golf tournament in memory of Bagwell

Shore History is inviting the community to take part in the Bill Bagwell Memorial Golf Classic on Friday, May 29, at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

The scramble-format tournament will feature a 10 a.m. shotgun start and is open to golfers of all skill levels. Organizers say the $125 per player entry fee includes a full day of golf, a boxed lunch, and complimentary cold beverages. Teams of four will compete for cash prizes awarded to the top three finishing teams.

Participants will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes during the event.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Shore History and its mission of preserving and sharing the cultural heritage of Virginia’s Eastern Shore through education, research, and community engagement.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for a meaningful day of golf that honors Bill Bagwell’s legacy while supporting our mission,” said Executive Director Hilary Hartnett-Wilson.

Organizers are also encouraging local businesses and individuals to participate through sponsorship opportunities connected to the event.

Additional information, registration details, and sponsorship opportunities are available at Shore History or by calling (757) 787-8012.