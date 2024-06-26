Shore Girls Junior Softball Team District 8 Champs

By Luke Brankley

The Shore Girls Junior Softball Team won the District 8 Title on Tuesday night.

Going undefeated in the tournament, they defeated Azalea on Saturday by a score of 20 to 0, defeated North Accomack on Sunday by a score of 15 to 0, and then won the championship game against North Accomack on Tuesday by a score of 15 to 0. They scored 50 runs and allowed none.

Team members are Ava Webb, Bella Bono-Evans, Corrin Burrell, Hayden Cornish, J Rae Lewis, Keely Casteneda, Brynna Travis, Kylie Vergara, Lela Lusk, Miranda Smith, Ruby Buck, and Ryleigh Caison. Manager is Justin Webb, and Coaches Kyle and Kelly Webb.

The team will report to states on July 5th and will play at Olive Branch Little League in Portsmouth.