Shore Boys state tournament run ends

Under a steady drizzle of rain in Mineral, VA, on Monday July 22, the Shore Major Boys Little League state tournament run came to and end against Louden South, 16-0. The Shore boys had advanced the previous day to the quarterfinals after an emotional and dramatic 4-3, bottom of the 6th inning victory over Abingdon.

Shore drew Louden South for the first game of the quarterfinals. A program boasting three state titles in the past six years, a Little League World Series visit in 2019 and two alumni of the league drafted in the MLB draft last week, Louden South showed it’s power early.

Scoring 7 runs in the top of the 1st inning, Louden South effectively put the game out of reach before Shore even got to the plate. While Shore batters did not strike out once in the 4 inning mercy rule contest, only Troy Savage and Mason Horner hit safely during the abbreviated contest. Chase Brady received the start for Shore. He was followed by Aiden Lewis who had to leave the game due to injury 10 pitches later. Lewis was followed by Hudson Yokem who was relieved by Eason Willis, who finished the contest on the mound for Shore.

Shore finished the tournament 2-2, advancing further at the state tournament than any Eastern Shore major boys program in history with a Final Eight finish. Louden South won later in the day in the semifinals, eventually losing on Tuesday, July 23 to state champion Chesterfield, 5-4. Chesterfield will represent the Commonwealth of Virginia in Warner Robbins, Georgia next week at the Little League South Regionals, with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series held in Williamsport, PA , August 14-25.