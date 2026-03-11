Shore Athletes named to All-Region Teams

By Luke Brankley

Several local athletes were recognized for their outstanding seasons with selections to the All-Region basketball teams.

In Region 1A, the Northampton Yellow Jackets placed two players on the First Team All-Region. Sophomore Jaheem Collins and freshman Traquan Coston both earned first-team honors after strong performances throughout the season.

Collins finished the year as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game and scoring a team-high 386 total points. He also contributed 4.3 rebounds per game, recorded 81 rebounds on the season, and ranked among the team leaders defensively with 2.4 steals per game and 15 blocks. Collins shot 49 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range, making him one of the most consistent offensive threats on the roster.

Coston, a freshman, made an immediate impact in his first varsity season. He averaged 12.8 points per game and finished second on the team with 281 total points. Coston was the team’s most efficient shooter, leading the squad with a 64 percent field-goal percentage. He also ranked second in rebounding with 5.4 rebounds per game and totaled 119 rebounds on the season. Defensively, Coston added 27 blocks, second-most on the team.

Several players were also named to the Second Team All-Region 1A, including senior Austin Adams of the Chincoteague Ponies. Northampton seniors Antoine Horsley and Malique Collins were also selected to the second team.

Horsley led the team on the boards, averaging 9.2 rebounds per game and finishing the season with 203 total rebounds, the highest total on the roster. Offensively, he averaged 11.0 points per game and scored 243 total points, while shooting an efficient 60 percent from the field. Horsley also anchored the defense, leading the team with 1.5 blocks per game and recording 34 total blocks on the season.

Collins contributed heavily in the backcourt, particularly on defense and from the perimeter. He led the team with 3.3 steals per game, totaling 72 steals on the season. Offensively, Collins was the team’s most accurate three-point shooter, hitting 38 percent from beyond the arc. He also contributed as a playmaker with 66 assists, ranking third on the team, and averaged 3.0 assists per game.

Adams averaged 16.5 points per game for the Ponies, finishing with a team-high 313 total points, and controlled the boards with 11.1 rebounds per game, totaling 210 rebounds on the season.

In Region 2A, senior Jordan Cropper of the Arcadia Firebirds earned First Team All-Region honors. On the girls’ side, Arcadia senior Megan Montross was named Second Team All-Region 2A, recognizing her strong season for the Firebirds.

Montross led Arcadia’s girls team to the Eastern Shore District championship while averaging 12.2 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game, and 5.7 steals per game during the season.

Cropper led Arcadia’s boys team to a share of the Eastern Shore District championship with Northampton. During the 2025–26 season, he averaged 24.1 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, 2 steals per game, and 1.3 blocks per game.